US manager Mauricio Pochettino wants the nation to believe in his team

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Note: This story first appeared in The Beautiful Game by CNN Sports, our daily newsletter on all things World Cup. To subscribe, click here.

It was a brilliant day for two of this year’s co-hosts with Canada recording its first ever World Cup win and Mexico becoming the first team to qualify for the knockout rounds this summer. Attention now naturally turns to the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) ahead of its second game of the tournament.

We’ll bring you everything you need to know about the match, including the thoughts of a US soccer legend. In addition, we’ll have all the latest news from another action-packed 24 hours, while looking ahead to matches involving Brazil and everyone’s favorite nation, Scotland.

The Main Thing: US manager Mauricio Pochettino wants the nation to “believe”

The start to Mauricio Pochettino’s life as USA manager wasn’t smooth sailing. From the very moment his position was announced, he had critics wondering whether he was the right man for the job, even questioning if an Argentinian should be managing the American team at a home World Cup.

The team’s form wasn’t great either. Rewind a year and the squad seemed to be in disarray: unhappy, fractured and in need of a total reset.

But while others started to panic, Pochettino remained calm. And now, heading into the team’s second match of the World Cup against Australia, he has some believing the US might go very deep in this tournament.

“All my conversations with the team over the past few weeks have been about what it means for us to be here, especially in terms of changing the team’s mindset,” Pochettino told reporters on the eve of the Australia clash. “We have to let people and fans believe in us, that’s the most important thing.”

Pochettino has instilled a real sense of unity within his squad. The star players seem happy, and everyone appears to be singing from the same hymn sheet.

For once, the pressure to help develop soccer in the country doesn’t appear to be weighing the players down. Their new manager has found a way of harnessing it and, if the first group game is anything to go by, using it to boost performance.

“There were lots of people at the stadium during the first match – some were there because they love football, but for others, it was their first time at a match. I hope that what we showed on the pitch with our performance really moved people,” winger Weston McKennie said.

“And I hope the same will happen tomorrow. We know that we are responsible for the growth of this sport here in America. The fans who come to the stadium to watch the team, hearing the national anthem, knowing you have people on your side supporting you – all of it inspires us.”

That team spirit will be tested against the Socceroos later today in what is expected to be a feisty, physical affair after what went down the last time these two teams played. Read more about that here.

USMNT vs. Australia

When? 3 p.m. ET

Where? Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field), Seattle, Washington, USA

It was a dream start for the USA last week, and the team will want to keep riding this wave of positivity. It was the forward play that caught the eye most in the first game, with the likes of Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun linking with so much speed and precision.

The co-host will be confident of putting in a repeat performance against an Australian side that is a bit of an unknown quantity. The Socceroos (great name) surprised many with their 2-0 win against Turkey in their opener but will have to deal with the US’ home support in Seattle – though they are inspired by the comments of a CBS Sports commentator named Mike Grella, an American who has infuriated all of Australia with his predictions of an easy USA victory.

The one fear for the Americans will be the fitness of star man Pulisic who picked up a minor injury in the first game. Pochettino told reporters yesterday that the winger was “much better” but said it would be a late call as to whether or not he can play against Australia.

We have a CNN Sports team in Seattle for the second match, and my colleague David Close describes what the atmosphere has been like in the buildup as he traveled from Atlanta.

On our five-hour flight from the southeast to the northwest of the US, there is more than a smattering of individuals wearing various US kits and hats, but the plane carrying us across about 10 state lines was far from the hyped scenes seen on social media posts over the last week.

No obvious Socceroo fans on this airborne vessel either, but hordes of inflatable kangaroo-carrying fanatics no doubt await us on the other side, as supporters only needed to make the short trip down to Seattle from neighboring Vancouver following the Aussies’ surprise upset win over Turkey last Friday.

We see a fan carrying an oversized marsupial as we arrive within the downtown area at our crew hotel – he’s getting berated by three card-carrying Americans shouting, “U-S-A!” on repeat.

That kind of noise and overt national pride will no doubt permeate throughout Lumen Field during Friday’s tilt. If the US wins this match, it will automatically qualify for the Round of 32. If it wins, coupled with Turkey failing to beat Paraguay in the other Group D clash, it will win the group. A draw or a loss here in Seattle will pile on the stress when the final group games play out next week.

Scotland vs. Morocco

When? 6 p.m. ET

Where? Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium), Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA

Scotland has quickly become everyone’s second favorite team at this year’s World Cup, and that’s all to do with the team’s passionate supporters. The “Tartan Army,” as they’re called, has taken over Boston since the first match and videos of the fans’ street parties have been going viral all over social media.

Having held out to beat Haiti 1-0 in its first game, another win against Morocco would practically guarantee Scotland’s passage through to the knockout rounds. But the Europeans will face a far tougher test today and will need to drastically improve their performance.

The Atlas Lions outplayed Brazil for long passages in their first game but came away with a 1-1 draw. The African side likely settled for a point knowing Scotland and Haiti would be slightly easier fixtures on paper.

Quote of the Day

The words from Canada manager Jesse Marsch after his player Ismaël Koné suffered a horrendous injury in the co-host’s 6-0 win against Qatar yesterday.

The historic victory, the nation’s first ever in the World Cup, was overshadowed when the midfielder injured his leg in gruesome fashion following a clumsy challenge from Qatar’s Assim Madibo.

The look of shock on Koné’s face when he looked down at his leg showed the true extent of the injury. Marsch said he had heard the “bones snap” from where he was standing on the touchline.

Koné is set to undergo surgery after being taken to a nearby hospital.

WATCH: Merlin the Duck is Mexico’s unofficial World Cup mascot

A pet duck named Merlin has waddled his way into the hearts of soccer fans, becoming an unlikely unofficial mascot for Mexico at this year’s World Cup. CNN’s Valeria Leon speaks with his owners.

Brandi Chastain on USA’s “phenomenal” World Cup start

US soccer legend Brandi Chastain spoke to CNN Sports’ Don Riddell about the USMNT’s brilliant start to the tournament. Here’s Don with more:

The US team made a dream start to its World Cup campaign and Brandi Chastain will never forget it.

“I was at the men’s opener down in Los Angeles,” she told CNN Sports. “I think I lost my mind. So, if anyone finds it, send it to me please. It was phenomenal, this World Cup has been phenomenal.”

Chastain knows a thing or two about winning World Cups. It was her decisive penalty in a shootout to win the 1999 final against China that secured the second of four world titles for the US Women’s National Team and, thanks to her iconic celebration, nobody has ever forgotten that.

How often is she reminded of it?

“If only I had a dollar for every time,” she said of her spontaneous decision to rip off her jersey.

“It was completely organic,” she said. “I started my career as a striker; all I wanted to do was score goals. After getting cut from the national team for four years, I started as a defender. It was never in my mind that I would be the game-winning goal. I think when people see that picture, it conjures up some call to action or a reminder of how much fun it is, it makes them feel good.”

Chastain’s iconic celebration and the success of her team is being given a new lease of life in a Netflix dramatization called “The 99’ers,” but in the meantime, she’s hoping the men’s team can follow in their footsteps with a first world title this summer.

“Three teams from groups can move forward, and then it becomes a one-game tournament,” she said. “Anything is possible.”

After years of disappointment, this is why Scotland’s campaign means so much

It’s sometimes hard for soccer fans to express why the sport means so much to them, but Don Riddell tries to put pen to paper about Scotland’s World Cup journey.

You can’t get truly excited about a World Cup unless you’ve already experienced at least one of them before, and the more the merrier.

A tournament like this always triggers waves of nostalgia, often going all the way back to childhood. I was born in Edinburgh, and Scotland’s first World Cup appearance in 28 years has taken me all the way back to 1978 and 1982, the days when Scotland used dream of bringing home the trophy, instead always returning before the knockout stage; the Scots have never made it out of the groups.

I will always remember my dad leaping off the couch when David Narey scored against Brazil in ’82, screaming “GOAL!” clapping twice and turning up the volume. I’d never seen him show that kind of emotion, and although we settled back into the couch to see our team thrashed 4-1, a lifelong love affair was born.

Following Scotland at the World Cup is to dream an impossible dream. It’s been 28 years since their last appearance, but the older fans remember the feeling of heady optimism, an occasional tease of excitement and then crushing disappointment.

After a win against Haiti last week, the Scots face off against Morocco today and then have mighty Brazil on Wednesday in Miami – both of which they faced 28 years ago in France.

Three times in my childhood, from 1978 to 1986, Scotland were knocked out of the World Cup on goal difference alone. The wee boy inside me, and millions of other Scottish fans, are hoping that this time the game they love will not be so cruel.

Brazil vs. Haiti

When? 8:30 p.m. ET

Where? Philadelphia Stadium (Lincoln Financial Field), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

So much is expected of Brazil ahead of every World Cup, but the vibe just feels a little off with the current generation.

It really struggled in its first game and lacked any sense of the flair and dynamism that the Seleção has become known for. But while the team isn’t clicking, the squad still possesses enough individual talent to dig it out of tough situations. Vinícius Júnior did exactly that against Morocco, scoring with a wonderful shot that rescued at least a point.

It should have more joy against Haiti which, on paper at least, might struggle to hold Brazil’s attackers back. But evidence taken from its first match against Scotland suggests Les Grenadiers have weapons to hurt anyone. Another defeat, though, and they’re staring down the face of elimination.

Turkey vs. Paraguay

When? 11 p.m. ET

Where? San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi’s Stadium), Santa Clara, California, USA

Paraguay got absolutely torn apart by the USA in the first game and will need to seriously improve its performance to stand any chance against Turkey.

However, star player Julio Enciso showed glimpses of his talent even in the heavy defeat, and his nation will once again rely on him in its second match of the tournament.

Turkey also suffered in its first match, losing 2-0 to Australia in a shock result. The world No. 26 was considered one of the dark horses in the competition but now desperately needs to beat La Albirroja to start building momentum.

The Final Whistle: Fight for the right to Wave

We let our very own CNN Sports supervising editor Kyle Feldscher out on a day trip yesterday to watch South Africa draw 1-1 against the Czech Republic. And while the game served up some drama with a late equalizer from Bafana Bafana, something else caught his eye the most.

To Wave or not to Wave? That is the question facing many fans attending World Cup games this year on the continent from which the movement was born.

Here in Atlanta on Thursday, the first appearance of the Wave – called “The Mexican Wave” in lots of the rest of the world thanks to its global spread during the 1986 World Cup – came in the opening minutes, despite a hot start to the match thanks to an early goal from the Czech Republic.

Then it popped up again. And again. And again…

The Wave is usually a sign of crowd restlessness, a move for fans to entertain themselves when they aren’t being entertained by the event in front of them. In fairness, there were long stretches of South Africa-Czech Republic that were not entirely enthralling.

As the game headed into the final 15 minutes with Bafana Bafana chasing a desperately needed goal, that restlessness eased. When South Africa’s Teboho Mokoena blasted home a penalty that leveled things in the 83rd minute and Mercedes-Benz Stadium erupted at an ear-splitting decibel level, any thoughts of The Wave were well and truly forgotten.

Given the pretty penny that many spectators paid to be at the match – the get-in price was north of $500 a day before and the best seats were two or three times that – one might have expected the focus to be on the soccer.

But one could also argue that if you pay that much to get into an event, you can focus on whatever you want. And if that means standing and yelling “ooooOOOOOOoooo” with your hands in the air every few minutes, well, the World Cup is supposed to be a party, right?

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