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Novak Djokovic falls to shock Roland Garros loss against Brazilian teen

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Published 11:56 am

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic has failed in his quest to win a record-breaking 25th grand slam title after losing to Joao Fonseca at Roland Garros.

Djokovic held a 2-0 set lead, but the 19-year-old Brazilian bounced back to win the next three sets – producing the stunning victory against the Serbian superstar.

The 39-year-old ended up losing 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 in the five-set thriller.

With Carlos Alcaraz absent from the tournament, Jannik Sinner faltering under the Parisian sun on Thursday and Djokovic losing in the third round, it now means there will be a maiden grand slam winner in the men’s singles tournament.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

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