Ukrainian skeleton slider withdrawn from Olympics after ‘refusing to adhere’ to IOC rules on helmet honoring dead compatriots

(CNN) — Ukrainian skeleton slider Vladylsav Heraskevych has been withdrawn from competing at the Winter Olympics for “refusing to adhere” to the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) athlete expression guidelines regarding his insistence on wearing a helmet featuring images of athletes killed during the war in Ukraine during competition.

In a statement, the IOC said, “Having been given one final opportunity, skeleton pilot Vladylsav Heraskevych from Ukraine will not be able to start his race at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games this morning.

“The decision followed his refusal to comply with the IOC’s Guidelines on Athlete Expression. It was taken by the jury of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) based on the fact that the helmet he intended to wear was not compliant with the rules.

“The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has therefore decided with regret to withdraw his accreditation for the Milano Cortina 2026 Games.

“Despite multiple exchanges and in-person meetings between the IOC and Mr Heraskevych, the last one this morning with IOC President Kirsty Coventry, he did not consider any form of compromise.”

Heraskevych told CNN Sports that he is planning to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

