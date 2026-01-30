Lindsey Vonn says her ‘Olympic dream is not over’ after crashing in final downhill race before Winter Games

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Lindsey Vonn said on Friday that her “Olympic dream is not over” after she crashed in her final downhill race before next week’s Winter Olympics and injured her left knee.

The 41-year-old lost control after landing a jump and was seen crashing into the safety nets. After being attended to by medics, Vonn was able to ski slowly down to the finish line but was clearly feeling discomfort. She was eventually airlifted to a hospital for further evaluation, as is standard practice for competitors injured during their runs.

“I crashed today in the Downhill race in Switzerland and injured my left knee. I am discussing the situation with my doctors and team and will continue to undergo further exams,” Vonn said on Instagram.

“This is a very difficult outcome one week before the Olympics… but if there’s one thing I know how to do, it’s a comeback. My Olympic dream is not over. Thank you for all of the love and support. I will give more information when I have it.”

“Thank you to all the medical staff who helped me today. I am grateful for all the incredible help I received.”

Vonn was racing in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, and was the third skier to crash during the morning’s action. The rest of the day’s runs were eventually canceled due to low visibility.

Comeback in jeopardy

While it’s not yet clear whether this injury will impact her participation at the Winter Olympics, Vonn will certainly be anxious.

The ski legend made a remarkable comeback last season after nearly six years away from the sport, despite undergoing partial knee replacement surgery.

Should she still be able to compete, Vonn is set to be one of the biggest stars at the Games in Milan-Cortina and fans will be hoping she’s able to comeback from yet another setback.

“I know she hurt her knee, I talked to her,” the International Ski and Snowboard Federation CEO Urs Lehmann told reporters Friday. “I don’t know if it’s really heavy and (if) she won’t miss the Olympics. Let’s wait for what the doctors are saying.”

Vonn is scheduled to race in the women’s downhill event on February 8 at this year’s Games, before also competing in the super-G and combined team competition. Her training runs are set to begin on February 5, ahead of the Games’ opening ceremony.

The Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony is set to get underway exactly a week from today.

This is story has been updated with additional details.

