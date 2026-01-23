‘Heated Rivalry’ stars named as Winter Olympics torchbearers

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, who star as hockey players entangled in a secret romance in the HBO Max smash “Heated Rivalry,” have been named as official torchbearers for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina.

The duo are among several torchbearers tasked with carrying the Olympic Flame from Rome to Milan before the opening ceremony in Milan on February 6, HBO Max and the Olympic organizers said Thursday.

It’s not yet clear when exactly the pair will feature in the relay.

Transferring their fictional profession to the Winter Olympics, the biggest hockey stage in the world, is just the latest confirmation of Storrie and Williams’ newfound stardom.

In the short time since “Heated Rivalry” became a cultural phenomenon — the show debuted on November 28 — they have gone from relative obscurity to being two of Hollywood’s hottest properties.

Williams was practically mobbed by fans as he walked into “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on January 7, a reception that an NBC security guard said he had only seen previously for Harry Styles.

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” had to issue a special announcement saying there would be no standby line tickets for Storrie’s January 12 appearance on the show because they anticipated such high demand.

The show is everywhere. Fitness chain SoulCycle is hosting “Heated Rivalry” classes; LGBT+ bars are hosting “Heated Rivalry” watch parties; social media is flooded with “Heated Rivalry” memes.

Adapted by Jacob Tierney from Rachel Reid’s “Game Changers” books, “Heated Rivalry” is set over an eight-year period, depicting the relationship between Canadian Shane Hollander (played by Williams) and Russian Ilya Rozanov (played by Storrie). Both big hockey stars, they have very different personalities. They are rivals on the ice but, behind closed doors, they have very, very good sex.

It’s proven an irresistible combination, making “Heated Rivalry” one of HBO Max’s most popular shows, a popularity almost entirely driven by word-of-mouth.

Much has been written about the show’s impact on pop culture and the way it depicts the complexities of a closeted gay relationship, especially in the often ultra-macho world of professional sports.

