New York Giants hire John Harbaugh as head coach

(CNN) — The first big move of the NFL head coach hiring cycle has been made by the New York Giants.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that the Giants have hired Super Bowl-winning head coach John Harbaugh for their vacancy. They were one of nine NFL teams with an opening at head coach.

“This is the New York Giants,” Harbaugh told Schefter. “I’m proud and honored to the head coach of this historic franchise, and especially excited to work with the Mara and Tisch families. But most of all, I can’t wait to get started with the great players on this football team to see what we can accomplish together.”

The team has yet to formally announce the move. Schefter reported the deal is for five years.

Harbaugh, 63, was highly sought after following his firing last week by the Baltimore Ravens, where he spent 18 seasons.

He had interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday and, according to multiple reports, had planned to meet with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. Multiple outlets reported Harbaugh interviewed with the Giants in person on Wednesday.

Of the nine openings, the Giants – with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart showing potential – were considered one of the more enticing landing spots for a head coach despite New York’s 4-13 record. The Giants haven’t made a trip to the playoffs since the 2022 season.

Harbaugh led the Ravens to a Super Bowl title in the 2012 season. Baltimore defeated the San Francisco 49ers, who were coached by his brother, Jim Harbaugh, 34-31, in New Orleans in Super Bowl XLVII.

With Baltimore, John Harbaugh compiled a 180-113 regular-season record and was 13-11 in the postseason. He guided the Ravens to 12 playoff appearances and four AFC title games.

The Ravens had been a preseason favorite to appear in the Super Bowl next month in Santa Clara, California, but the team was eliminated from the playoffs after losing a heartbreaker to division rival Pittsburgh Steelers 26-24.

