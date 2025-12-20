Tyrese Haliburton promises to catch up on his texts in 2026

By Leah Asmelash, CNN

(CNN) — Twenty-five games into the 2024-25 season, the Indiana Pacers, returning Eastern Conference Finalists, had a 10–15 record and a slew of injuries. Star Tyrese Haliburton took the brunt of the blame — in one January article, published the day the Pacers finally crept over .500, The Ringer questioned his ability to become a franchise player, saying he “fluctuates between rapturous and invisible.”

Six months later, he and his teammates were legends. By the end of the regular season, the Pacers had won 50 games, their best record since 2013, playing a quick and collaborative style that flowed through Haliburton. Their team chemistry made them impossible not to love. Their secret sauce? “The power of friendship,” players said.

In the playoffs, the team reached new heights of drama and ruthlessness: dropping 8 unanswered points on the Cleveland Cavaliers to steal a game in the final 47 seconds, capped by Haliburton’s last-second three-pointer; erasing a 9-point New York Knicks lead in similar fashion, with Haliburton burying the tying shot at the buzzer — after which he hit the Madison Square Garden crowd with a copy of Pacers legend Reggie Miller’s celebratory choke sign, against the Knicks in 1994.

The string of heroics somehow carried the team all the way to the limit of the NBA Finals, where they pushed the Oklahoma City Thunder — one of the most dominant teams ever — to a winner-take-all Game 7. Then, in the first quarter, Haliburton fell to the court just beyond the three, banging his fist and sobbing. His Achilles tendon was torn, and with it, the Pacers’ fairytale hopes were over.

Haliburton is now in the midst of rehab, preparing to come back for the 2026-27 season. In the meantime, he’s hopeful, recovering and working on what matters most: becoming a better texter.

What was the most memorable moment from this year?

Getting Engaged and making it to the NBA Finals!

Which of your dreams came true?

Playing Basketball on the biggest stage.

What do you already regret?

Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

What vices are you giving up or carrying with you into next year?

I always mean to reach out to people and then forget or I always think I answered a text and didn’t so going into this year whenever I think of someone I’ll try and reach out in the moment.

Who do you think made the biggest splash this year (if not yourself)?

John Cena! The last real champion.

How did you survive the hard parts?

I feel like God doesn’t give us anything we can’t handle. Leaning on the man above and my loved ones, always helps me get through anything.

What’s the biggest existential threat to human life?

AI.

What’s the secret to having the best sideline fits?

Finding outfits you like/inspiration, and incorporating small parts of that into your own fashion. Just be you!

What are you most excited for in 2026?

My wedding and my first game back in an NBA Uniform!

