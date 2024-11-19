USMNT beats Jamaica to book place in CONCACAF Nations League semifinals

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — The US men’s national soccer team (USMNT) booked its place in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals next year with a thrilling 4-2 win over Jamaica in St. Louis, Missouri, on Monday night.

The victory secured a 5-2 aggregate win over the Reggae Boyz after a hard fought first leg in Jamaica finished 1-0 to the US last week.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side opened up a 3-0 lead in the first half thanks to Christian Pulisic’s brace and Ricardo Pepi’s low strike from outside the box.

Demarai Gray pulled a goal back for Jamaica early in the second half, before Timothy Weah extended the US lead to three again just minutes later.

Gray got his and Jamaica’s second with just over 20 minutes remaining, but it wasn’t enough to spark a comeback, with the USMNT’s win also confirming its spot in next year’s Gold Cup, North America’s primary international tournament.

“We came out really hot,” Pulisic said after the game, per ESPN. “We should definitely feel good after these results. We’re obviously learning a lot of new things with the new coach.”

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who has now been in charge for two months, was delighted with his team’s performance in the first half.

“I am so pleased,” Pochettino said, per ESPN. “The first 45 minutes is the way that we want to grow, build our journey together and I think it was fantastic to see the players perform.

“In a short period, and with not too (much) time to work, I think in the way that they adapt and receive all the concepts and in the way that we try to play, I think they show that we have unbelievable players with the capacity to understand quick, learn quick and that is because (of) our talented players.”

Former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain manager Pochettino was hired to propel the US men’s squad forward ahead of a home World Cup in 2026.

The Americans suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to bitter rival Mexico in the last international window, but Pochettino said he is “so happy” with how his players have become “one team” in his two months in charge.

“We need to be desperate to arrive to March and to be all together,” he added. “That is a sign that we improve a lot and then we start to feel that we are a real group of people, that we are going to fight for something special.”

