Inclement weather causes playoff implicated games between Atlanta Braves and New York Mets to be postponed

By Jacob Lev and Brandon Miller, CNN

(CNN) — As rain poured down on Atlanta Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced two pivotal games were postponed due to the wet conditions.

Wednesday’s and Thursday’s New York Mets-Atlanta Braves games, set to take place at the Braves home stadium Truist Park, have been postponed due to “the forecast and the inclement weather.”

The MLB season was supposed to conclude on Sunday but will now extend into next week. The called-off games will be made up on Monday as part of a traditional doubleheader at Truist Park.

The postponements come as Hurricane Helene nears, along with a cold front leading to a slow-moving line of showers and storms on Wednesday.

The combination will make for “an unprecedented” weather event in North Georgia, according to the National Weather Service.

The series between the two division rivals was seen as one of the most crucial of the 2024 MLB season to determine the final spots in the playoffs.

The Mets are currently a game up on the Braves for a wild card spot. The Braves are a half-game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the third and final wild card.

The Mets head to Milwaukee to face the Brewers this weekend while the Braves host the Kansas City Royals.

Monday’s first pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.

