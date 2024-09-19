Soccer player arrested in connection with almost $800,000 worth of cannabis seized at airport

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, a soccer player who used to play for Premier League giant Arsenal, has been arrested after $795,300 (£600,000) worth of cannabis was seized at a British airport, the Carlisle Magistrates court confirmed to CNN.

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Wednesday that a 33-year-old man had been detained earlier that morning in Gourock, Scotland, on “suspicion of orchestrating the attempted importation of cannabis” through London’s Stansted Airport.

Emmanuel-Thomas – who also used to feature for current Premier League side Ipswich Town – currently plays for Scottish second-tier club, Greenock Morton.

CNN has contacted Emmanuel-Thomas and Greenock Morton for comment.

The NCA said Emmanuel-Thomas was taken to Carlisle in England to be questioned. He appeared in court on Thursday in Carlisle accused of importing class B drugs. His bail was refused and he will next appear in Carlisle Crown Court on October 18.

The NCA said in an updated statement on Thursday that Emmanuel-Thomas’ arrest was connected to the September 2 arrest of two women, aged 28 and 32, after around 60kg (roughly 132 pounds) of cannabis were detected in two suitcases at Stansted Airport having arrived on a flight from Bangkok, Thailand.

Both were charged with drug importation offenses by the NCA and were bailed to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on October 1.

“The NCA continues to work with partners like Border Force to target those involved in drug smuggling – that includes both the couriers and the organizers,” NCA senior investigating officer David Phillips said in the statement.

“We would appeal to anyone who is approached to engage in any kind of smuggling to think very carefully about the likely consequences of their actions, and the potentially life-changing risks they will be taking.”

The maximum sentence for cannabis importation into the UK is up to 14 years in prison, according to the NCA.

Emmanuel-Thomas signed for Greenock Morton in July on a six-month deal. He had come through Arsenal’s academy and has played for other British clubs including Bristol City, Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.