Dirt racing icon Scott Bloomquist dies in plane crash at age 60

By Homero De la Fuente and Joe Sutton, CNN

(CNN) — Late model dirt racing icon Scott Bloomquist has died in a plane crash near his home in Mooresburg, Tennessee, according to local officials. He was 60 years old.

A single-engine Piper J-3 plane crashed into a barn around 7:50 a.m. Friday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The vintage airplane belonged to Bloomquist and crashed at his family farm, according to family friend Reid Millard, who made the announcement on behalf of Bloomquist’s mother, Georgie.

Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte later confirmed Bloomquist died in the Friday crash. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

In his legendary career, Bloomquist won nine national championships, and tallied more than 600 victories in various touring series since making his debut in 1980, according to World of Outlaws.

He was inducted into the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame in 2002.

“Scott Bloomquist’s legendary status not only grew out of his accomplishments on track, but his innovations throughout the dirt late model industry,” said Brian Carter, CEO of the World Racing Group.

“He played a key role with DIRTcar Racing and the World of Outlaws, helping to rebuild the World of Outlaws Late Models so it could grow into what it’s become today. His influences also helped the evolution of racetracks and chassis over the years. Bloomquist’s passion for the sport and innovative mind will be deeply missed by all.”

The Hall of Famer was mourned around the racing world on Friday.

Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, Tony Stewart, called Bloomquist “one of a kind” and one of the smartest guys he’s been around.

“Scott Bloomquist was one of a kind, and he’s probably the smartest guy I’ve ever been around when it comes to dirt racing,” he said. “What he could do behind the wheel of a racecar was matched by the ingenuity he put into building his racecars. He was a force on the track and off, with a personality as big as his list of accomplishments. He made dirt racing better with a presence that will be greatly missed.”

Meanwhile, former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer said, “Sad to hear of the passing of Scott Bloomquist. The stories are endless! You simply couldn’t fit his life into just one movie, It’ll take a series.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.