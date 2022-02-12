New York Giants add two linebacker coaches among five moves

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have added two linebacker coaches to Brian Daboll’s staff and made three other moves. New York hired John Egorugwu to coach the inside linebackers and Drew Wilkins to handle the outside linebackers. The team also hired Christian Jones as an offensive assistant and Mark Loecher as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. Ryan Hollern, formerly chief of staff for the coaches, has moved to the player personnel department as the college scouting coordinator. Daboll named his three coordinators and the majority of his coaching staff Friday. He also hired the first women coach in team history.