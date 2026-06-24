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Morning News Guest Segments

Trubond founder Autumn Shelton joins your Morning News

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today at 10:45 am
Published 10:51 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -  Local entrepreneur Autumn Shelton just launched a new functional drink brand called TruBond. 

It's rooted in the power of adaptogens, nootropics, and the gut-brain connection to help people think clearly and connect more deeply.

TruBond is a passion product that combines her personal story with her background in business and finance, created to help people think clearly, connect deeply, and show up fully in their lives and relationships.

Shelton joins your Morning News to talk about the new product launch.

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Andie Lopez Bornet

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