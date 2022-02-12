Chelsea maintains European domination of Club World Cup

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chelsea has extended Europe’s domination of the Club World Cup by beating Palmeiras 2-1 after extra time to win the intercontinental title for the first time. Kai Havertz, the forward who scored Chelsea’s winner in last season’s Champions League final, proved the man for the big occasion again by converting the game-clinching penalty with three minutes of extra time left. Romelu Lukaku had given Chelsea the lead in the 55th minute in the final in Abu Dhabi, only for Raphael Veiga to equalize nine minutes later. Chelsea is the ninth straight European winner of the title, dating to 2013. The last team from Europe to lose in the final was Chelsea in 2012.