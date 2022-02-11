Jazz win fifth straight at home, top Magic 114-99

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points and collected seven rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 114-99 victory over the Orlando Magic. Hassan Whiteside added 15 points and a season-high 18 rebounds for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson chipped in 18 points while Royce O’Neale added 14 and five assists. Udoka Azubuike finished with a career-high 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting in his fifth career start. Wendell Carter Jr. led Orlando with 22 points and nine rebounds. Mo Bamba added 16 points and eight boards. Cole Anthony chipped in 18 points and five assists for the Magic.