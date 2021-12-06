Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux announces he’s going pro

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux made it official on Monday night and announced that he would not return to the Ducks for his senior year. Thibodeaux is expected to be one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL draft, and the move to go pro was widely anticipated. He announced his decision on social media, thanking Oregon for giving him “the opportunity to transition into a man ready to take on the world.”