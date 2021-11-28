Georgia Tech fires 3 assistant coaches, including Patenaude

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins has fired offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude and two other assistants following a disappointing 3-9 season that ended with six consecutive losses. Co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Nathan Burton and cornerbacks coach Jeff Popovich also were fired. The staff changes were announced less than 24 hours after the Yellow Jackets’ third consecutive three-win season ended with a 45-0 loss to No. 1 Georgia. The Yellow Jackets were outscored a combined 100-0 in losses to No. 6 Notre Dame and Georgia to close the season. Defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker appears set to return.