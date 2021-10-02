Lee, Paoletti help Delaware rush by Albany 20-15

AP National Sports

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Dejoun Lee rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown, Anthony Paoletti added a TD on the ground with 3:37 left for an 11-point lead and Delaware beat Albany 20-15. One play after Paoletti ’s 3-yard score, Jeff Undercuffler completed a pass to Tyler Oedekoven for a 75-yard touchdown. But Delaware recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock on first-down runs by Lee and Quincy Watson. Lee topped 100 yards on 19 carries to move within 11 yards of the 2,000-yard rushing club for Delaware (3-1, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association), which is ranked No. 10 in the FCS coaches poll. Colby Reeder had six tackles and one sack, and Nijuel Hill made an interception deep in Delaware territory early in the fourth.