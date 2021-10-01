Ons Jabeur on to semis at Chicago as career year continues

AP National Sports

CHICAGO (AP) — Ons Jabeur continued her career season by beating top-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic. Jabeur came in ranked a career-best 16th but was 0-3 against Svitolina. The Tunisian player is hoping to become the first Arab to qualify for the WTA Finals, which will be held next month in Guadalajara, Mexico. Jabeur will face Elena Rybakina in the semifinals. Rybakina was leading Belinda Bencic when the Olympic gold medalist retired with a right knee injury. In the other quarterfinals, Garbiñe Muguruza beat qualifier Mai Hontama in straight sets and Marketa Vondrousova outlasted Danielle Collins in a 2 1/2-hour match.