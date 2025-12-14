Skip to Content
Santa to Sea Finishers enjoy Festive Course

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) The annual Santa to the Sea course is known for being flat, fast and festive

The half marathon started at the Santa that was moved decades ago from Carpinteria to Nyland Acres and it finished by the sea in the Channel Islands Harbor.

Everyone is asked to bring a toy or make a donation for families in need.

There was also a 5K, 1K, Diaper Dash and costume contest.

The Port of Hueneme presented the race that is celebrating its 18th year.

Thousands of finishers run it every year and some crossed the finish line for the first time.

Ryan Ramirez was thrilled to finish strong.

"It was challenging but fun i am so glad i did it i think everyone should do something that challenges them especially going into the new year and i am so glad i did it," said Ramirez.

Families lined the course cheering their loved ones on.

People took photos with their medals after crossing the finish line.

Runners also enjoyed a free pancake breakfast and had a chance to shop for souvenirs.

The medals alone make great Christmas tree ornaments.

If you missed out this year there is still time to train for next year

Runners, joggers and others are welcome sign up to run or volunteer for next year at https://santatothesea.com

