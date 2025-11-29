Bodysurfers compete in Ventura Bodysurfing Classic

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) Some of the best bodysurfers around took part in the Ventura Bodysurfing Classic.

The competition at the South Jetty in the Ventura Harbor started bright and early.

Tony Sholl of the South Jetty Bodysurfing Association said the competitors ranged in age from 7 to sixty-something.

"These bodysurfing contests are great because the best thing about em is the community most of these people know each other for years we go up and down the coast all these different contests, so it is a great excuse to come to the beach and see your friends and jump in the water and get some really good barrels," said Sholl.

The Ventura Bodyboarding Classic is the flagship event for the South Jetty Swells Bodysurfing Association.

It is also the final event in the California body surfing tour this season.

For information on the winners and future events follow them on Instagram @southjettyswells.