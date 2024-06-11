Skip to Content
Former Cal Poly star Drew Thorpe shines in MLB debut

SEATTLE, Washington. - For starters Drew Thorpe was outstanding.

The former Cal Poly All-American pitched five strong innings in his Major League debut for the Chicago White Sox.

He left leading 3-2 at Seattle but he did not factor in the decision as the White Sox lost 4-3 to drop to an MLB worst 17-51.

Thorpe allowed two runs(one earned), 3 hits and he struck out 4.

He made a strong case to stick around the White Sox rotation.

Originally drafted by the New York Yankees in the second round, Thorpe is the top pitching prospect in the White Sox organization.

He was 7-1 with a 1.35 ERA at Double-A Birmingham this year and opponents were hitting just .170 off him.

