Lompoc Valley native Danny Duffy traded to Dodgers

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - The Los Angeles Dodgers have gotten Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy in a trade as the World Series champions boosted their rotation for a playoff push.

The Royals sent their longtime staff member and cash to the Dodgers for a player to be named.

The 32-year-old Duffy is on the 10-day injured list with a strained left flexor and last pitched on July 16.

He missed more than a month earlier this season with a similar injury. Duffy is 4-3 with a 2.51 ERA this season.

Duffy is a Cabrillo High School graduate.

{Associated Press contributed to this article}.