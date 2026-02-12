CIF-SS first round local soccer scores
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -
Division 3:
Channel Islands 2, Long Beach Poly 1
Oxnard 4, Westminster 1
Calabasas 4, North Torrance 1
Division 4:
Santa Paula 3, Carpinteria 1
Pacifica 2, Saugus 1: Golden goal by Luis Avalos for the Tritons.
Baldwin 2, Oak Park 1
Division 5:
Crespi 2, Fillmore 1
Mountain View 4, Oaks Christian 1
San Marcos 4, Silverado 0: Luis Campos and Yael Solano each scored two goals for the Royals who host Golden Valley on Friday at 5 p.m.
Westlake 1, Wilson/HH 1 (Westlake advances on pk)
Ventura 3, Crean Lutheran 2
Camarillo 1, Lawndale 0
Division 6:
Cate 5, Colton 2: Teke Meisel scored two goals for the Rams who play at Viewpoint on Friday.
Division 7:
Laguna Blanca 2, Covina 0: Baylor Wilson scored a goal and had an assist for the Owls who play at Poly Technic on Friday.
Cerritos 2, St. Bonaventure 0
Division 8:
Foothill Tech 4, Beacon Hill 0
Bishop Diego 12, Grove 1
Thacher 1, Cornerstone Christian/W 0