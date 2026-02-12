Skip to Content
CIF-SS first round local soccer scores

Playoff soccer results
By
Published 1:11 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

Division 3:

Channel Islands 2, Long Beach Poly 1

Oxnard 4, Westminster 1

Calabasas 4, North Torrance 1

Division 4:

Santa Paula 3, Carpinteria 1

Pacifica 2, Saugus 1: Golden goal by Luis Avalos for the Tritons.

Baldwin 2, Oak Park 1

Division 5:

Crespi 2, Fillmore 1

Mountain View 4, Oaks Christian 1

San Marcos 4, Silverado 0: Luis Campos and Yael Solano each scored two goals for the Royals who host Golden Valley on Friday at 5 p.m.

Westlake 1, Wilson/HH 1 (Westlake advances on pk)

Ventura 3, Crean Lutheran 2

Camarillo 1, Lawndale 0

Division 6:

Cate 5, Colton 2: Teke Meisel scored two goals for the Rams who play at Viewpoint on Friday.

Division 7:

Laguna Blanca 2, Covina 0: Baylor Wilson scored a goal and had an assist for the Owls who play at Poly Technic on Friday.

Cerritos 2, St. Bonaventure 0

Division 8:

Foothill Tech 4, Beacon Hill 0

Bishop Diego 12, Grove 1

Thacher 1, Cornerstone Christian/W 0

Mike Klan

