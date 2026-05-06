Mental Health Month Events In SLO County Encourage Having Those Conversations

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - May is national Mental Health Awareness Month, and San Luis Obispo County’s line-up of events encourages open communication.

Advocates say over sixty million Americans experience adversity with their mental health in some way, and the most effective remedy is conversation.

SLO county’s Behavioral Health Department is holding several events throughout the month of May, including a resource fair at this Thursday’s Farmer’s Market called “Connect And Thrive.”

On May 16th at the Cal Poly campus, the department’s partnership with the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention provides the “Out Of Darkness Walk.”

And May 19th’s annual bike breakfast at the prevention and outreach office highlights the benefits physical exercise brings to mental health.

“Ways that we can look out for our mental health are to engage in self-care and meditation, exercise, being outdoors, reading a book, cooking meals and enjoying your hobbies,” says Brita Connelly, Behavioral Health Program Manager for the county of San Luis Obispo. “And a great way to be able to do that this month is to connect through one of the many different activities that are occurring in the community.”

In addition to the county's social media pages, full details for Mental Health Awareness Month's line-up can be found on the county's website by clicking here.

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