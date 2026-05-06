Man charged with assaulting Secret Service agents near Washington Monument

By Kaanita Iyer, CNN

(CNN) — A man who allegedly fired at Secret Service agents near the Washington Monument earlier this week has been charged in connection with the shooting.

The man, Michael Marx, faces three charges, according to the criminal complaint, including assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon, using or discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime.

A Secret Service special agent described in an affidavit filed Wednesday how the shooting unfolded, alleging that the suspect was carrying a weapon and walked “along the path” of Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade as it passed by. A source previously told CNN that Vance’s motorcade had diverted from its intended destination out of an abundance of caution while his security team assessed the situation.

The man ran when approached by Secret Service and then turned around to fire in the direction of one of the officers, the Secret Service special agent alleged in his affidavit. USSS Deputy Director Matt Quinn told reporters during a press conference Monday that the man wounded a juvenile bystander when firing at Secret Service.

Secret Service officers then fired at the suspect, hitting him “in the hand, left arm, and upper abdomen,” the special agent said in the affidavit. When the officers attempted to provide aid to the suspect, who had “collapsed” on the ground, he spit at the officers, the special agent wrote.

A Texas driver’s license was found on the suspect, according to the affidavit.

He was then transported to a local hospital and in the ambulance, he said, “F**k the White House” and “Kill me, kill me, kill me,” the Secret Service special agent alleged in the affidavit. US Attorney for Washington, DC, Jeanine Pirro earlier shared that the suspect had made those comments during an interview with ABC News on Tuesday.

It is unclear what the full context of his alleged statement was. CNN has not identified a lawyer for the suspect.

“President Trump was not in any danger,” Quinn told CNN in a statement on Monday. He also said at the time there was no “known nexus between the incident and the White House.”

The shooting came less than two weeks after Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from California, was accused of opening fire at the DC hotel where the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner was being held. Allen was charged with attempting to assassinate Trump. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday.

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CNN’s Brian Todd, Josh Campbell and Kit Maher contributed to this report.