Girls Basketball playoff brackets released for CIF-SS; Ventura is top seed in D1

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Ventura Cougars earned the top seed in the upcoming CIF-Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

The Channel League champion Cougars will host Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks in a first round game on Thursday, February 12th.

St. Bonaventure is at Thousand Oaks in an all-Ventura County D1 matchup.

In Division 2, Dos Pueblos is at Los Alamitos while San Marcos plays at San Clemente.

In Division 5 Bishop Diego hosts Milken Comm.

Carpinteria hosts San Gabriel in D6 while Laguna Blanca is home to Yucca Valley in D8. Providence of SB is at Santa Ana Valley also in D8.

All first round games are scheduled for Thursday, February 12th.