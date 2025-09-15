Quarterbacks shine at Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table

ORCUTT, Calif. (KEYT) - A pair of quarterbacks won top honors at today's Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table.

During the weekly luncheon at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt, the athlete of the week awards went to Lompoc's Tara Terrones and Kruz Balbona of Orcutt Academy.

The award was the fourth overall for Terrones in her standout athletic career with the Braves, where she stars in multiple sports.

With her mother Claudia Terrones, who is also the Lompoc athletic director on hand, Terrones claimed the honors after helping lead the Braves to a record of 4-0 at their own Surf and Turf Classic tournament over the weekend.

During the four games, the senior quarterback passed for eight touchdowns and ran for three more.

"It's an amazing feeling to earn this award," said Terrones. "I love my team. I know that they all have my back and I have theirs and we work together really well, and everything I do, I do it with a passion, and I try to stay positive as much as I can."

For Balbona, who is a sophomore, the weekly award he earned on Monday from the Round Table was the first in his young high school career.

On Saturday, Balbona played a big role in the Spartans 62-38 win over Coast Union, throwing for 300 yards and five touchdowns.

The victory was the third for Orcutt Academy this season, keeping their perfect record intact.

"It's actually pretty important to me," said Balbona. "It's my first game starting. So, you know, I think it's a pretty big achievement for me. I like getting out there. I'm always practicing, always trying to figure out a way that I can improve myself and get better. I also have my parents pushing me, so that just makes it even ten times better."

Other athletes on hand during the one-hour luncheon included those from football, flag football, cross country and water polo.

The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table will meet again next Monday, Sept. 22 at Giavanni's Pizza,and will include athletes from football, flag football and golf.