Manny Murrillo steps down as head coach of Dos Pueblos girls basketball

Murrillo led DP to back-to-back CIF playoff appearances
Published 2:28 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School is looking for a new head coach for girls basketball after Manny Murrillo turned in his resignation.

Murrillo was promoted from assistant to head coach in the summer of 2022.

He used his Pro Skills Basketball Academy to build a talented roster at DP.

The Chargers quickly became the top team in the Santa Barbara area and they advanced to the second round of the CIF-Southern Section playoffs each of the past two years.

In 2023 Dos Pueblos beat powerhouse Ventura in overtime to give the Chargers their first win over the Cougars since the late 1990's.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

