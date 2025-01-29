Skip to Content
San Marcos beats rival DP in boys basketball

Royals take over sole possession of second place in the Channel League
GOLETA, Calif. - Danny Diaz scored a game-high 15 points and Brody Green added 14 as San Marcos won at rival Dos Pueblos 57-42.

The Royals are in second place in the Channel League standings at 10-2, just one game behind first place Santa Barbara. San Marcos plays at Santa Barbara on Monday to finish the regular season.

Dos Pueblos celebrated Senior Night by honoring five players.

Senior Shane Grant led the Chargers with 13 points.

(Dos Pueblos honored 5 seniors before the game including Shane Grant).

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

