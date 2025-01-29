San Marcos beats rival DP in boys basketball

The Royals are in second place in the Channel League standings at 10-2, just one game behind first place Santa Barbara. San Marcos plays at Santa Barbara on Monday to finish the regular season.

GOLETA, Calif. - Danny Diaz scored a game-high 15 points and Brody Green added 14 as San Marcos won at rival Dos Pueblos 57-42.

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here .

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.