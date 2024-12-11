Dos Pueblos boys soccer stays undefeated with win at Santa Barbara in league opener

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos got goals by Emi Martinez and Justin Herrera to beat Santa Barbara 2-1 to begin the Channel League season.

Martinez took a cross by Kaj Laub in the 37th minute and he finished with a left-footed volley for the game's first goal.

DP added to their lead in the 65th minute on a 20-yard blast off the foot of Herrera.

The Dons avoided the shutout with a penalty kick goal in the 78th minute by Pablos Desales.

DP, which was coming off a championship win at the Cats & Hounds Tournament, improved to 5-0-1 on the season.