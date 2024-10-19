Top local girls volleyball teams will begin CIF-SS playoffs on the road

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos, Bishop Diego, Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos will all begin the CIF-Southern Section girls volleyball playoffs on the road.

Channel League champion San Marcos was ranked the highest of our local teams by the CIF and they are in the rugged D2 brackets.

The Royals will have a first round match at JSerra on Wednesday, October 23.

Tri-Valley League champion Bishop Diego is in D3 and the Cardinals have a first round game at Trabucco Hills on Wednesday, October 23.

Dos Pueblos will play at the top-seed in D4 Santa Fe in a first round contest on Thursday, October 24.

Santa Barbara is in D4 as well and is at Hillcrest.

In D5 Ventura is home to Mayfair on Thursday, October 24 while Cate is at Flintridge Prep and Villanova Prep travels to Loma Linda Academy.

St. Bonaventure will begin the D6 postseason with a home match against Paramount on Thursday, October 24.

Laguna Blanca is at Orange Vista in D7 on Thursday, October 24. Also in D7 Nordhoff is at Godinez, San Luis Obispo Classical hosts Barstow

In D9 Thacher hosts Rancho Verde and Channel Islands travels to San Gorgonio while Ojai Valley is home to Nogales. Those first round matches are on Thursday, October 24.

Providence of Santa Barbara is in D12 and will play at Ganesha on Thursday, October 24.

