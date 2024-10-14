Athletic Round Table wrap up

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Athlete of the week awards were handed out at two luncheons.

The Male Athlete of the Week for the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table is San Marcos football player Roman Gislimberti and the Female Athlete of the Week is Bishop Diego volleyball player Nicole Schuetz.

Gislimberti had 3 sacks on defense and played every snap on the offensive line as the Royals won at Santa Paula 28-14.

Schuetz totaled 56 kills in two wins last week to lead the Cardinals to a Tri-Valley League title.

At the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table the Male Athlete of the Week is James Fakoury of Valley Christian Academy and the Female Athlete of the Week is Sofia Rubalcava of Orcutt Academy.