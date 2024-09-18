San Marcos names former standout player Dave Goss as new boys volleyball head coach
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It will be a homecoming for Dave Goss after being named the San Marcos High School boys volleyball head coach.
He inherits a strong program built by Roger Kuntz who retired following last season's 33-4 record and another Channel League title.
Goss starred in volleyball for the Royals in the late 1980's under legendary head coach Jon Lee.
Goss was a two-time All-American at Stanford and he set the NCAA record for most kills in a match with 55 against UCLA in 1992.
He also played professionally and had a stint with the U.S. National Team in 1995.
His son Micah Goss is a freshman volleyball player at UC Irvine after a terrific high school career at Dos Pueblos High School.