San Marcos names former standout player Dave Goss as new boys volleyball head coach

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It will be a homecoming for Dave Goss after being named the San Marcos High School boys volleyball head coach.

He inherits a strong program built by Roger Kuntz who retired following last season's 33-4 record and another Channel League title.

Goss starred in volleyball for the Royals in the late 1980's under legendary head coach Jon Lee.

Goss was a two-time All-American at Stanford and he set the NCAA record for most kills in a match with 55 against UCLA in 1992.

He also played professionally and had a stint with the U.S. National Team in 1995.

His son Micah Goss is a freshman volleyball player at UC Irvine after a terrific high school career at Dos Pueblos High School.