Athlete of the Week Awards handed out at SB and Northern SB Round Table luncheons

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two football players, a volleyball player and a golfer took home Athlete of the Week honors at two different luncheons.

At the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table gathering at Harry's, Santa Barbara High School football star Kai Mault and Dos Pueblos High School volleyball player Halle Rillie claimed top honors.

Mault scored three long touchdowns in the Dons 28-21 win over Moorpark to move to 4-0.

Rillie had 25 and 26 assists in wins against Buena and Oxnard along with double-digit digs in each match as well as a handful of kills.

At the Northern Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Giavanni's in Orcutt, Cabrillo High School quarterback Blake Gregory and Lompoc High School golfer Halee Sager are the two big winners.

Gregory led the Conquistadores to a 48-25 win over rival Lompoc, the first win by Cabrillo over the Braves since 2008.

Sager was unable to attend the luncheon as she had a golf match.