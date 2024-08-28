Ventura wins defensive battle over San Marcos to open up the Channel League in girls flag football

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos entered their Channel League opener with three shutouts on the young season so it was not that surprising that it was scoreless at halftime against Ventura.

But the Cougars scored touchdowns on their first two possessions of the second half and hung on for a 12-7 hard-fought victory to improve to 7-1 on the year.

San Marcos scored a late touchdown but they fall to 4-1 on the season.

The Cougars struck first early in the second half on a short touchdown run by Kaiya Cooke.

The extra-point failed so it was 6-0.

Ventura doubled their lead on a shovel pass near the goal line from Ava Ortman to Mya Rodriguez.

San Marcos scored their lone touchdown on the night as freshman Victoria Aldana found Rio Chesluk in the end zone on a short pass.

The Royals converted the extra-point to draw within 12-7.

San Marcos made a defensive stop near their own goal line and got the ball back with 2 minutes to play.

But a big sack by Ventura sophomore Brynn Kightlinger forced a 4th and 25 that the Royals could not convert and the Cougars ran out the clock for the league-opening win.