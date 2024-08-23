Skip to Content
Sam Rich makes 13 saves as San Marcos boys water polo edges Wilson to begin season

Sam Rich saves the day for the Royals as they edge Wilson to win their season-opener
Published 12:08 am

GOLETA, Calif. - It is not often that a team goes scoreless for a half in water polo and still wins.

But Sam Rich is no ordinary goalie either.

San Marcos led 7-4 at the half and hung on to beat Long Beach Wilson 7-6 in the season opener for both teams.

Rich made 13 saves and a few of them were one-on-one opportunities for the visitors.

The Royals are coming off their first CIF-Southern Section title in 30 years and the reigning Division 2 champions have plenty of experienced players this year as they try to run it back here in 2024.

Alden Klein and AJ Scarborough scored two goals apiece for the Royals while Christian Yonker, Will Stuart and Hudson Macleod each added a goal.

The Royals never trailed in the game thanks in large part to Sam Rich.

San Marcos has their alumni game this Saturday at 10am at the high school.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

