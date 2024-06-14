San Marcos Athletics loses head coaches Fowle and Kinzler who are leaving the area

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Jason Fowle, the head coach of the inaugural girl’s Flag Football team, and James Kinzler, head boys Boys Basketball coach, are resigning from their positions, the school announced today. Both are moving out of the area for new job opportunities.

Coach Fowle has been a coach at San Marcos since 2014, and has been a JV and Varsity assistant coach as well as being the Varsity Head Coach from 2016-2021. He was the inaugural Head Coach for Girls Flag Football this past season and also served as a full-time PE teacher at the school. Fowle is accepting a teaching position in the Napa area.

“Coach Fowle did an amazing job getting our Flag Football program off the ground. He created a great atmosphere for this exciting new sport, and also established an excellent coaching staff that will make the transition easier. I have always admired Jason for his dedication to San Marcos and his camaraderie. He and his family will be missed,” said Aaron Solis, Athletic Director

Walt Bazylewicz will step in to lead the Royals. He served as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator last season. Jaylon Letendre, who was also an assistant coach last year, will co-coach the team with Bazylewicz.

“Coach Baz and Coach Jaylon work very well together, as did the entire staff last year,” said Solis, “Together with Assistant Coach Schaeffer I am excited to see the Flag Football program continue to grow.”

“Unfortunately- like many teachers in the Santa Barbara Unified School District at this time- my family and I are facing the insurmountable economic realities of looking for rental housing in a market that we are priced out of. As a result I have chosen to seek out job opportunities that will provide more financial stability for my family in a region where housing opportunities are also more economically viable. I have accepted a job in Napa County at American Canyon High School and my family will live in Sonoma County where I grew up.

I will cherish my time here at San Marcos. I have so much respect for the great people who make up this fantastic community. I have learned and grown so much over my eight years here as a person, educator, and coach. I am thankful for the many opportunities and for the chance to have known so many unique and wonderful students, teachers, and administrators over the years. Thank you to Mr. Jahadhmy for his mentorships, thanks to Mr. Holdren, and Mr. Solis for their strong sense of leadership, and to Desa Mandarino and Chuckie Roth for their commitment to caring for young people and being role models in fitness and health.“

Thanks for the memories, San Marcos!

Jason Fowle

Coach Kinzler has coached with the Boys Basketball program since 2016, the last two seasons as the Varsity Head Coach, making the playoffs in both seasons. Kinzler is moving to San Diego to begin a new role as the lead pastor of San Diego 1st Church on the campus of Point Loma Nazarene University.

“Coach Kinzler became a valuable member of the Royal family the past few years. His loyalty, thoughtfulness, and competitiveness are very much appreciated. I will miss our talks about basketball and life,” said Solis.

The rest of the current staff will continue to run the program during the summer while a search will begin for a new head coach. “I am very grateful to Coach Kadlec, Coach Green, and the rest of the staff for running the summer program. It really helps with transitioning to a new coach.” - Aaron Solis

“It has been one of the great joys and privileges of my life to be a part of this program for the last eight years, to be around the game has meant so much to me and to have had the opportunity to share life with players, families and other outstanding coaches. We are excited about this next chapter of life and the adventure that is in front of us in San Diego. I am also very excited for the future of San Marcos basketball. I’ve tried my best to build on the foundation that was laid before I came on, and I know that our coaches, players, and families will continue to do the same. I would like to also thank Coach Jahadhmy and Coach Solis for all of their support for the coaches and athletes.” - James Kinzler

“I am incredibly proud of Jason and James’ work at San Marcos. They both exemplify the characteristics we value as a school and athletic department: sportsmanship, integrity, and honesty. I know they will find success in their future endeavors and am grateful for their time, effort, and energy in building their programs.”

“Coach Baz and Jaylon are awesome people and coaches, and I am extremely happy that they will be the ones to lead this program forward. I have no doubt that we will find a similar person to lead the Boy’s Basketball program, and appreciate that our current staff will continue working with our athletes at every level throughout the summer.” - Dare Holdren, Principal

San Marcos is currently conducting a search for a new Boys Basketball Head Coach. Qualified candidates for the Boy’s Basketball Coaching Position can reach out to Aaron Solis at asolis@sbunified.org

(Article courtesy of San Marcos Athletics)