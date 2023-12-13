Star-studded St. Joseph dominates Dunn in boys basketball

ORCUTT, Calif. - Even though Dunn High School has their most talented boys basketball team in recent memory the Earwigs were no match for St. Joseph.

Standout sophomore guard Julius Price had a game-high 34 points while 5-star recruit Tounde Yessoufou added 27 points in a lopsided 94-40 win.

The Knights are 6-0 on the season and head to Oregon this weekend and will play South Salem on Saturday.

Dunn is 5-5 and has already defeated a good Capistrano Valley team a few weeks ago.