Star-studded St. Joseph dominates Dunn in boys basketball

Julius Price scored a game-high 34 points as St. Joseph dominated Dunn 94-40 in boys basketball.
ORCUTT, Calif. - Even though Dunn High School has their most talented boys basketball team in recent memory the Earwigs were no match for St. Joseph.

Standout sophomore guard Julius Price had a game-high 34 points while 5-star recruit Tounde Yessoufou added 27 points in a lopsided 94-40 win.

The Knights are 6-0 on the season and head to Oregon this weekend and will play South Salem on Saturday.

Dunn is 5-5 and has already defeated a good Capistrano Valley team a few weeks ago.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

