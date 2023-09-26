Royals get revenge and beat Santa Barbara in four sets in rematch

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos is finding its groove just in time in girls volleyball.

After an impressive fourth place finish last weekend in the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions, the Royals carried that momentum into their rivalry rematch against the Santa Barbara Dons.

San Marcos defeated the Dons in four sets (25-21, 25-14, 19-25, 25-22) to avenge in earlier five-set loss at Santa Barbara.

Elena Thomas did not play in that first meeting and she was a force as the Royals improved to 5-5 in the Channel League while the Dons dropped to 7-3 in league.