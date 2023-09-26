Skip to Content
High School Sports

Royals get revenge and beat Santa Barbara in four sets in rematch

ROYALS DONS VBALL.00_00_40_07.Still001
San Marcos defeats Santa Barbara in four sets in Channel League girls volleyball.
By
Published 10:03 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos is finding its groove just in time in girls volleyball.

After an impressive fourth place finish last weekend in the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions, the Royals carried that momentum into their rivalry rematch against the Santa Barbara Dons.

San Marcos defeated the Dons in four sets (25-21, 25-14, 19-25, 25-22) to avenge in earlier five-set loss at Santa Barbara.

Elena Thomas did not play in that first meeting and she was a force as the Royals improved to 5-5 in the Channel League while the Dons dropped to 7-3 in league.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content