Bishop Diego’s Tua Puailoa Rojas Leads the Cardinals’ Flight from the Pocket

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - On this week’s Walkthrough with Joey, Bishop Diego senior quarterback Tua Puailoa Rojas reflected on the growth of his team, his journey from safety to signal-caller, and what it means to compete for a league championship.

“Coming off last season, not making the playoffs and losing those close, crucial games — that stuck with us,” Puailoa Rojas said. “We really put that chip on our shoulder to overcome that and fight through adversity throughout the whole game.”

The Cardinals showed grit in key moments during last week’s 35–27 victory over St. Bonaventure — a win that signaled a new chapter for the program.

“It’s a big step up from last year,” Puailoa Rojas added. “The team morale is way up, and now we’ve got the opportunity to play for a league championship. We’re excited and ready to go after it.”

Few players know the game from as many angles as Puailoa Rojas, who began his high school career on varsity playing safety as a freshman before transitioning to quarterback as a sophomore.

“Just getting those early reps on defense helped me so much,” Puailoa Rojas explained. “It helped me adjust to the game speed and how different it is going from eighth grade to varsity football.”

The Marmonte League’s second-leading passer, with more than 1,555 yards, said that perspective gave him a better understanding of how opposing defenses operate and has helped him grow into one of the most composed quarterbacks in the league.

“I think I’ve grown most in progressing through my reads and being smarter with the ball,” he said. “I’ve learned to really rely on my teammates. Every week our coaches give us the right game plan it’s just a matter of putting it all together on Friday night.”

According to head coach Tom Crawford, Puailoa Rojas is one of the fastest players on the roster. That speed allows the 6-foot-1, 190-pound field general to extend plays and keep defenses off balance.

“We always talk about getting positive yards,” Puailoa Rojas shared. “Just using my legs to extend plays even if my stats don’t always show it I’ve been able to get the ball to my teammates and let them do their thing.”

When the Cardinals’ captain isn’t studying run fits, breaking down film, or throwing touchdowns, Puailoa Rojas finds balance in family time.

“Every week I love spending time with my family,” he said with a smile. “It means a lot to just have that quality time together. There’s so much joy in knowing I’ve got a family that supports me all the way.”

That same sense of balance shows up on the field, too. Tonight marks Puailoa Rojas’s 44th game in a Bishop Diego uniform, and fittingly, he’s accounted for 44 total touchdowns through the air and on the ground. It’s a symmetry that speaks to his consistency and leadership over four seasons.

The Cardinals will wrap up their regular season against undefeated Pacifica tonight with a “Black Out” game at La Playa Stadium at 7 p.m.

