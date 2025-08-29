The Walkthrough: Nipomo’s Nicky Evans Runs Through Defenses and Leads By Example

NIPOMO, Calif. - On this week of “The Walkthrough with Joey,” we learned that actions speak louder than words for Nipomo Titans senior tailback Nicky Evans.

Evans – one of the team captains – leads by example through effort, dedication, and a willingness to do whatever it takes to move the chains for his team.

The no nonsense hometown kid punishes opposing defenses with a blend of patience and power.

His signature game came in late in 2024 when Evans carved up the Morro Bay Pirates for 234 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 41-35 Nipomo Titan road victory.

Evans erupted as a junior, averaging well over 100 rushing yards per game and finishing with 1,146 yards and 13 trips to the end zone.

Those numbers, paired with Nipomo’s undefeated Ocean League run, earned him 2024 Ocean League Offensive Player of the Year and Santa Maria Times All-Area MVP honors.

"Me being able to catch also like the receivers, I think it just puts more threats out there out on the field. They don't know what's coming at them," Evans says.

Nipomo head coach Russ Edwards praised his senior standout, saying: “Nicky is one of the kindest, most caring teammates I’ve ever been around — he’s always there for his guys.”

"It's better for me to be a quiet leader and who I am, but still be a leader. We need to focus on the connections we build throughout each other because we're a team, and also just how we treat each other. And I feel like going about it and how I approach it, I feel like that's the best way to do it cause it brings us together more and helps us," Evans says.

Now, Evans and the Titans look to punch in their first win of the season as they hit the road to face Righetti tonight. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

