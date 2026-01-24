Gauchos cruise past Long Beach behind 20 points from Bradley

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - The UC Santa Barbara Women's Basketball team defeated Long Beach State Saturday afternoon, picking up their seventh conference win and second win over the Beach this season.

FROM HEAD COACH RENEE JIMENEZ

"I mean, they love scoring. I think you try to tell your teams to not focus on the offensive end, but clearly for this team, it's kind of what gets them going," Jimenez said. "We're going to have to grind games out and be really disciplined defensively. So I really challenge that."

HOW IT HAPPENED

The first quarter's action varied, as the Gauchos scored nine points in the first seven minutes and ten in the last three. After taking a moment to get their footing, they made eight points in a row to sufficiently differentiate themselves from the Beach and finish the period ahead at 19-11.

Santa Barbara dominated the second quarter, making nearly 15 points in a row. Long Beach interrupted the streak with a three, but the Gauchos rolled out of the half almost 20 points ahead at 37-18.

The Gauchos put on their best performance of the game in the third quarter, scoring 20 points. Long Beach also improved in the third, making 15, but still ended behind at the buzzer 56-33.

The Beach outscored the Gauchos in the fourth, making 23 for their highest quarter of the game. Santa Barbara made just 15, though it still wrapped the contest 72-56.

Maddie Naro achieved a career-high three point count, scoring five. She led the team in the stat and hit double-digit points for the fourth time this season. She also went 6 for 11 to shoot 54%. Zoe Shaw hit three threes to score the second highest tally for the Gauchos.

Olivia Bradley reached 20 points again, getting exactly 20 off of a stunning 70% shooting average. She also put down a game-high four blocks.

Chauncey Andersen had herself a day and led the team alongside Julia Puente-Valverde in rebounds – both with eight.

UP NEXT

The Gauchos are back at home on Thursday, Jan. 29 to take on UC San Diego at 6:00 p.m. Santa Barbara is placed third in The Big West, just one spot behind the Tritons, and look to up their ranking with a defeat of San Diego.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics).