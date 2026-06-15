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Cal Poly alum Victor Glover to Speak On Campus About Recent Trip Around the Moon

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Jarrod Zinn
Cal Poly Graduate and NASA astronaut Victor Glover
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Published 3:12 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - NASA astronaut Victor Glover is scheduled to speak at Cal Poly Monday night about his recent record-breaking trip around the moon.

The 1999 Cal Poly graduate will speak to students and community members inside the Performing Arts Center during an event called, "Mustangs to the Moon and Back."

In April, Victor, along with three other Artemis II crew members, traveled more than 250,000 miles away from Earth during a 10-day research mission.

The flight was the first manned mission to outer space beyond low Earth orbit in more than 50 years, going back to Apollo 17 in 1972.

According to the university, Glover will offer insights into the Artemis mission during his presentation, as well as highlight the critical role of STEM education, leadership lessons learned under extreme conditions, and what the future may hold for space exploration and life on Earth.

"To see the Earth and these beautiful land masses and oceans without lines or words drawn on them heightens an awareness that the planet and human life needs protection," Glover said in a Cal Poly release.

Cal Poly also said the engineering gradate will trace his remarkable journey — from his days as a student‑athlete in football and wrestling at Cal Poly, to service in the U.S. Navy, and ultimately to becoming a NASA astronaut helping to shape humanity’s return to the Moon. 

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Article Topic Follows: Technology
Artemis II
Cal Poly
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