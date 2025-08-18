Colin Smith is healthy this summer as he looks forward to his second season at UCSB

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Colin Smith is happy and healthy as nears the end of the Gauchos eight-week summer practice session.

"It feels great, you know it's been a minute getting back to 100 percent," smiled Smith.

He looks fit and is excited to play with this year's group that features plenty of new faces.

"Getting used to this new team and teammates, you know the energy has been great," stated Smith.

The 6'8 forward transferred to UCSB in the spring of 2024 from Vanderbilt.

The 4-star recruit played just seven games for Vandy in the prior season due to an achilles injury.

Last year for UCSB he played in just 20 games, missing more than a dozen due to various ailments.

Smith averaged 8.7 points per game and shot 43.5 percent from three-point distance.