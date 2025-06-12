UCSB senior Brad Thomas finishes second in NCAA Decathlon to earn All-American honors

EUGENE, Oregon. - UC Santa Barbara senior Brad Thomas turned in an outstanding two-day performance to claim runner-up in the decathlon at the 2025 NCAA Track & Field Championships,.



Thomas finished the event with a total of 7,888 points and will earn All-America First Team status.

He is the first All-American athlete to wear a Gaucho uniform since 2012.



Thomas came into the day in second place with 4,192 points and it was a wild ride to remain in second when the decathlon ended.

He fell off the leaderboard down to 12th place with two events to go, the javelin and the 1500m.

The javelin saw Thomas gain some of the momentum he had brewing at the end of the first day, as he threw for a staggering 63.47m to take second in the event and move up eight spots to claim fourth before the final event. In order to earn a podium spot, Thomas needed to do something special and that is what he did.

In the 1500m, Thomas defied all odds by recording his only personal record on the week to take third place in the competition, timing in at a blazing 4:23.24. The performance was just enough to give Thomas a second-place finish by 29 points

Thomas scored 3696 points on the second day with 773 points (15.65, 18th) in the 110m hurdles, 723 points (42.86m, 5th) in the discus throw, 620 points (4.01m, 19th) in the pole vault, 790 points (63.47m, 2nd) in the javelin and 790 points (4:23.24, 3rd) in the 1500m.

Peyton Bair of Mississippi State won the decathlon with 8,323 points, the 10th highest in NCAA Championship history.

