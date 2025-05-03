Cal Poly Beach Volleyball reaches semifinals at NCAA Championship but falls to #2 TCU

GULF SHORES, Ala. – Cal Poly beach volleyball came up mere points away from advancing to the NCAA National Championship. However, the No. 6 Mustangs fell to No. 2 TCU in the NCAA Championship Semifinals by a score of 3-1.

Three of the five matches went to three sets with several games decided by two points. TCU picked up wins at the No. 1 and No. 4 spots to go up 2-0. The No. 2 Mustang pair of Izzy Martinez and Logan Walter then won their match to make it 2-1.

At that point, the 3’s and the 5’s went to a third set with the Mustangs needing to win both. Both pairs battled back-and-forth. However, TCU’s No. 3 pair won in the third set 15-13 to clinch the dual.

2025 was another historic year for the Mustangs as the team made it to the NCAA Championship Semifinals for the second straight year and won 31 matches on the season.

The Mustangs will lose nine total seniors, four of which were starters and includes players who have been All-Americans and All-Big West honorees.

Beach Volleyball Match Results

TCU vs Cal Poly May 03, 2025 at Gulf Shores, AL

2 TCU 3, #6 Cal Poly 1

Daniela Alvarez/Tania Moreno (TCU) def. Piper Ferch/Erin Inskeep (CP) 27-25, 21-12 Izzy Martinez/Logan Walter (CP) def. Hailey Hamlett/Maria Gonzalez (TCU) 21-15, 17-21, 15-12 Allanis Navas/Sofia Izuzquiza (TCU) def. Quinn Perry/Lindsey Sparks (CP) 21-13, 18-21, 15-13 Ana Vergara/Anhelina Khmil (TCU) def. Ella Connor/Madi Nichols (CP) 25-23, 21-18 Abbey Reinard/Elise Lenahan (CP) vs. Stacy Reeves/Denie Konstantinova (TCU) 14-21, 21-18, 11-13, unfinished

Order of finish: Doubles (1,4,2,3)

Earlier in the day Cal Poly knocked off third-ranked Stanford 3-1

Cal Poly beach volleyball took down the No. 3 seed Stanford 3-1 in the Quarterfinals of the NCAA Championship Saturday to advance to the Semifinals later on Saturday.

The No. 6 seed Mustangs will take on No. 2 seed TCU in the semifinals at 11:30 a.m. PT. The match will air live on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Against Stanford, Cal Poly got wins from the No. 1 pair of Erin Inskeep and Piper Ferch, the No. 5 pair of Abbey Reinard and Elise Lenahan, and was clinched by the No. 4 pair of Ella Connor and Madi Nichols.

This is the second straight year Cal Poly has advanced to the NCAA Championship Semifinals.

Beach Volleyball Match Results

Stanford vs Cal Poly May 03, 2025 at Gulf Shores, AL

6 Cal Poly 3, #3 Stanford 1

Piper Ferch/Erin Inskeep (CP) def. Taylor Wilson/Ruby Sorra (STAN) 21-16, 21-15 Brooke Rockwell/Avery Jackson (STAN) def. Izzy Martinez/Logan Walter (CP) 21-14, 21-15 Quinn Perry/Lindsey Sparks (CP) vs. Charlotta Bell/Kelly Belardi (STAN) 10-21, 24-24, unfinished Ella Connor/Madi Nichols (CP) def. Chloe Hoffman/Logan Tusher (STAN) 21-19, 21-16 Abbey Reinard/Elise Lenahan (CP) def. Daria Gusarova/Emmy Sharp (STAN) 21-17, 21-13

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,5,4)

(Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics).