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Ventura County

Fire teams on the scene of small vegetation fire in northern Ventura County Thursday

Mt. Abel Camera One
Image courtesy of the ALERTCalifornia System/UC San Diego
Mt. Abel Camera One
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today at 4:26 pm
Published 4:47 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews are responding to a one-acre fire in the northernmost portions of Ventura County along the border with Kern County, east of Ventucopa and southwest of Pine Mountain Club Thursday.

According to the Los Padres National Forest, crews are on the scene of the fire which has a slow rate of spread in the Apache Canyon area.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it is received.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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Andrew Gillies

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