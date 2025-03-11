Swenson earns Second Team honors in Big West as end of the year awards announced

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Three UCSB men's basketball players were recognized by the Big West Conference in their season-ending awards.

Point guard Stephan Swenson was named All-Big West Second Team while Cole Anderson and Kenny Pohto were named Honorable Mention.

(Three-point specialist Cole Anderson earns Big West recognition. Entenza Design).

Cal Poly graduate transfer Owen Koonce was also Honorable Mention.

UCSB plays Bakersfield at 6pm on Wednesday on the first day of the Big West Tournament in Henderson, Nevada.

Cal Poly vs UC Davis follows the Gauchos game.