Gauchos get a grand slam gift of 15 million dollars earmarked for baseball program

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara Athletics has received a visionary $15 million gift to support facilities construction and revitalization, including upgrades at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium, the home of UCSB Baseball. This anonymous gift is the largest to date for UC Santa Barbara Athletics and comes at a crucial moment for UCSB Baseball, a NCAA Division I team that has ascended in the ranks over the past decade.

"We are deeply grateful to our incredibly generous donor for this transformative gift to UCSB Baseball, which marks a monumental step forward in supporting the future of our baseball program. This tremendous investment in the construction and revitalization of our baseball facilities will not only enhance the experience for our student-athletes, but also elevate our ability to compete at the highest levels. This gift reflects a shared commitment to excellence at UC Santa Barbara, and will provide lasting benefits to our entire community," said Chancellor Henry Yang.

"The mission of UCSB Athletics is to serve student-athletes and connect a deeply engaged community. To do so, we must have the right facilities — for training, for competition, and for the spectator experience. This gift provides a special opportunity for us to support student-athlete development and create an exceptional environment for the community. The historical and current success of UCSB Baseball is a testament to the visionary leadership of Coach Checketts and everyone involved with the program. I'm deeply appreciative of this inspiring gift and beyond grateful to the donors for their belief and investment in our vision," said Kelly Barsky, The Arnhold Director of Athletics.

UCSB Baseball has become a premiere program on the West Coast, a journey that represents the Gauchos' grit, resourcefulness, and unrelenting drive to excel. The team finished the most recent season 44-14. Since Andrew Checketts became head coach in 2012, the Gauchos have led The Big West in wins. In that time, UCSB Baseball has had 67 Major League Baseball draft picks, including two first-round picks (Dillon Tate, 2015 and Michael McGreevy, 2021) and an American League Cy Young Award winner (Shane Bieber, 2020), an honor given annually to the best MLB pitchers.

"We've been working hard at this for a long time, and this gift is validating. It's humbling to have this level of support for our student-athletes and program. I am personally grateful, and I know that our players and everyone within our program shares my gratitude," said Checketts.

UCSB Baseball has won The Big West Championship three out of the last five years and hosted NCAA Regionals twice in the last decade. In 2015, the team had to rent a facility in Lake Elsinore to host NCAA Regionals. In 2024, with rentals and temporary equipment, UC Santa Barbara hosted a NCAA Regional on campus for the first time in program history. The upgrades to Caesar Uyesaka Stadium supported by this gift will position the program to host postseason competitions including The Big West Championships and NCAA Regionals and Super Regionals.

"Talented student-athletes have come to UC Santa Barbara and worked hard to build the program to this level. Player development has been a hallmark of the program and has led to historic success on the field and in the MLB Draft. It's validating to see the hard work of the student-athletes and our staff recognized by this gift. For new players, it's an exciting opportunity to develop in a first-class environment," said Checketts.

While decades of student-athletes have improved the program under dedicated coaches such as Dave Gorrie, Mike Simpson, Al Ferrer and Bob Brontsema, a community of supporters has helped shape Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. Checketts points to the many upgrades donors have made possible over the past 20 years: lights, field-level seating, backstop netting, clubhouse construction and renovation, batting cages, a new grass playing surface, and more. This gift is part of that legacy and an exponential step forward.

With changes to Division I Athletics and conference realignment, UCSB Baseball is poised to strengthen its position as one of the premier options for West Coast student-athletes. This mission-driven gift will create momentum for all UC Santa Barbara Athletics programs.

"This gift shows a true understanding of UCSB Athletics. Connection is one of our core values. Transformative gifts like this build connection, and we hope others are inspired to take part. Philanthropic support for all sports is integral to furthering our mission. Our 20 programs unite our community and bring people together, and this gift will elevate them all," said Barsky.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics)